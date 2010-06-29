FIFA: Dear England, Sorry About Ruining Your World Cup

Well, at least they’re apologizing for the worst call of the entire tournament, when an obvious England goal was disallowed by the refs..



Telegraph:

Fifa initially stayed quiet on the furore surrounding events in Bloemfontein, but [FIFA President Stepp] Blatter told a media briefing in Johannesburg today: “It is obvious that after the experience so far in this World Cup it would be a nonsense to not reopen the file of technology at the business meeting of the International FA Board in July.

“Personally I deplore it when you see evident referee mistakes but it’s not the end of a competition or the end of football, this can happen.

“The only thing I can do is yesterday I have spoken to the two federations [England and Mexico] directly concerned by referees mistakes. I have expressed to them apologies and I understand they are not happy and that people are criticising.

