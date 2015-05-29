England threatens to boycott the 2018 World Cup over the FIFA corruption scandal

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Raheem Sterling and other promising young players may not get a chance to go to the World Cup.

England may boycott the 2018 World Cup in Russia over the FIFA corruption scandal.

England’s Football Association chief Greg Dyke has backed the suggestion by UEFA, European football’s governing body, to boycott the competition if Sepp Blatter is re-elected as FIFA president for another term. The election takes place today.

Dyke told Sky Sports News this morning: “There would be no point pulling England out if everyone else stays in. It would have no impact. It would just be forgotten. But if you could pull UEFA out [and therefore all the European national teams it represents,] that might have an impact. If Blatter gets re-elected, then that should be discussed.”

UEFA chief Michel Platini yesterday raised the prospect of a boycott, telling a news conference: “If Mr Blatter wins, UEFA will meet in Berlin to discuss the future of our relations with FIFA.”

FIFA head Sepp Blatter has shot down claims he should be held responsible for the corruption within his organisation, saying at the opening ceremony of FIFA’s congress in Zurich on Thursday “I can’t monitor everyone all of the time.”

