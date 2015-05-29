The best newspaper front pages hammering FIFA from around the world

The sporting world was rocked by the arrests of several high-ranking FIFA officials with plans to extradite them to the United States to face racketeering and corruption charges.

The allegations so far are limited to officials from governing bodies in North America (Concacaf) and South America (Conmebol). However, the breadth of the charges, if true, paint a picture of widespread and deeply rooted corruption that is present in FIFA in general.

Today, the investigation and the arrests are the story around the world and is seen on the front page of newspapers in most major cities around the globe.

Here is how it is being covered (translations via Google translate):

France: Liberation, “FIFA Nostra.”

United States: The Miami Herald, “Soccer under siege.”

United States: Los Angeles Times, “‘World Cup of Fraud’ rocks top soccer body.”

United Kingdom: The Guardian, “The stench of corruption.”

United Kingdom: The Times, “World Cup of Fraud.”



Brazil: Gazeta do Povo, “World scandal puts leaders in prison and exposes the corruption in Brazilian football.”

Brazil: Hoje Emdia, “A lesson for Brazil.”

Brazil: Metro, “‘Fifagate’ cracks world football.”

Brazil: Correio Braziliense, “End of the game for the top hats of Fifagate.”

Germany: Der Tagesspiegel, “Scandal about Blatter.”

Germany: Bild, “Get lost!”

Argentina: El Territorio, “FIFA GAME OVER.”

Austria: Kleine Zeitung, “The corrupt game of old men.”

Austria: Kurier, “Dirty Game.”

Australia: Herald Sun, “Fraud Ball.”

Colombia: El Espectador, “Pigs!”

Netherlands: Algemeen Dagblad, “This takes Blatter’s head.”

f

NOW WATCH: Why Floyd Mayweather is impossible to beat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.