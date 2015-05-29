The best newspaper front pages hammering FIFA from around the world

Cork Gaines

The sporting world was rocked by the arrests of several high-ranking FIFA officials with plans to extradite them to the United States to face racketeering and corruption charges.

The allegations so far are limited to officials from governing bodies in North America (Concacaf) and South America (Conmebol). However, the breadth of the charges, if true, paint a picture of widespread and deeply rooted corruption that is present in FIFA in general.

Today, the investigation and the arrests are the story around the world and is seen on the front page of newspapers in most major cities around the globe.

Here is how it is being covered (translations via Google translate):

France: Liberation, “FIFA Nostra.”

Newseum.org

United States: The Miami Herald, “Soccer under siege.”

Miami Herald front pageNewseum

United States: Los Angeles Times, “‘World Cup of Fraud’ rocks top soccer body.”

Los Angeles Times front pageNewseum.org

United Kingdom: The Guardian, “The stench of corruption.”

The Guardian front pageNewseum.org

United Kingdom: The Times, “World Cup of Fraud.”

The Times front pageNewseum.org


Brazil: Gazeta do Povo, “World scandal puts leaders in prison and exposes the corruption in Brazilian football.”

Newseum.org

Brazil: Hoje Emdia, “A lesson for Brazil.”

Newseum.org

Brazil: Metro, “‘Fifagate’ cracks world football.”

Newseum.org

Brazil: Correio Braziliense, “End of the game for the top hats of Fifagate.”

Newseum.org

Germany: Der Tagesspiegel, “Scandal about Blatter.”

Newseum.org

Germany: Bild, “Get lost!”

Newseum.org

Argentina: El Territorio, “FIFA GAME OVER.”

Newseum.org

Austria: Kleine Zeitung, “The corrupt game of old men.”

Newseum.org

Austria: Kurier, “Dirty Game.”

Newseum.org

Australia: Herald Sun, “Fraud Ball.”

Newseum.org

Colombia: El Espectador, “Pigs!”

Newseum.org

Netherlands: Algemeen Dagblad, “This takes Blatter’s head.”

Newseum.org

f

NOW WATCH: Why Floyd Mayweather is impossible to beat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.