FIFA Boss Sepp Blatter Says Gay Soccer Fans Should Try Not To Have Sex During Qatari World Cup

Dashiell Bennett
qatar picWelcome to Qatar

When asked how gay soccer fans are supposed to feel about the 2022 World Cup being held in a country where homosexuality is a crime, FIFA chairman Sepp Blatter said yesterday, “I would say they should refrain from any sexual activities.”But don’t worry! ” “We are living in a world of freedom,” he added, and discrimination shouldn’t be a problem in Qatar, where those gay fans are not welcome.

Blatter was apparently “joking” as the comment was preceded by a bout of laughter, but soccer fanatics already enraged by FIFA’s recent decisions won’t find it funny.

