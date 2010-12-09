FIFA Boss Call English "Bad Losers"

FIFA president Sepp Blatter has blasted the English for their complaints about the World Cup bid process, mocking them for their cries about fair play and saying that the country is nothing but “bad losers.”



Blatter also calls the idea of corruption at soccer’s governing body “nonsense” and says the reaction of the English organisers and fans reveals “the arrogance of the western world of Christian background.”

The English claim they were lied to by Executive Committee members who promised to vote for them and then gave the 2018 World Cup to Russia.

Andy Anson, the head of England’s bid, reportedly told people in private that England identified 13 members of the committee were “buyable.”

We’re sure Blatter’s comment will totally be taken in stride by the English and not allow this controversy to flame out of control for many more months to come. Or not.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.