FIFA bans former vice president Jack Warner for life

Jack Warner, the former FIFA VP who headed CONCACAF from 1990 to 2011 and was indicted by the US Department of Justice earlier this year, has received a lifetime ban from soccer, FIFA announced Tuesday.

“Mr. Warner was found to have committed many and various acts of misconduct continuously and repeatedly during his time as an official in different high-ranking and influential position at FIFA and CONCACAF,” FIFA’s Ethics Committee said in a statement.

Because Warner had already resigned from FIFA in 2011 and was indicted by the DOJ earlier this year on racketeering, money laundering, and wire fraud charges, the decision to ban him from international soccer is effectively meaningless. At the moment, he is under house arrest in Trinidad fighting extradition from the US.

Earlier this week, the AP reported that in 2008 Warner accepted $US10 million in bribes from South Africa to help support its bid to host the 2010 World Cup. More recently, Warner made headlines for seriously citing The Onion to deny the allegations made against him.

On September 25, numerous reports broke that Sepp Blatter will face criminal charges.

Here’s the full statement from FIFA regarding Warner’s ban:

FIFA is doing WORK today. Bans Jack Warner for life, something I thought had happened ages ago. pic.twitter.com/sstrSkNt1a

— James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) September 29, 2015

