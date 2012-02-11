Fiesta.cc, An Idiot-Proof Way To Send Group Emails, Closes Up Shop

Mike Dirolf, the young founder of an idiot-proof way to send group emails, is shutting down his startup Fiesta.cc.



Fiesta.cc allowed users to create group email lists from the carbon copy field without ever having to visit another web page.

Dirolf says he lost interest in what he was building. Though everything was going well from a numbers perspective, he decided “life is too short to spend time on something that I’m not 100% passionate about.”

Dirolf was bootstrapping the startup and says it’s too expensive to keep the service running. Dirolf will move out of Dogpatch Labs NY and become a consultant while he figures out where his real startup passion lies.

Dirolf formerly worked at 10gen (the maker of MongoDB) and attended Princeton.

Here’s the farewell email and blog post Fiesta sent to users this morning:

We’ve got some sad news for you: we have decided to stop working on Fiesta and to shut the service down. If you’re interested in why, there are more details at the end of this post. If not, here’s the quick overview of how this affects you: we’ve made an export tool available on the list management page to export your lists. We’ve turned off the ability to create new lists, but your current lists will continue to function until March 1st. Hopefully that gives you time to find an alternate solution and coordinate with the other members of your lists. After March 1st, we’ll be turning off the servers that handle incoming email (so lists will no longer function). At that point all personal data will be permanently deleted.

We owe all of you a huge debt of gratitude for using Fiesta and making it so fun for us to work on over the past 13 months. We sincerely hope that it’s been a useful tool for you. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to get in touch with me directly: [email protected]

We wish you way more than luck,

Mike and Dan

