Fiesta Bowl To Bill Politicians For The Free Trips It Gave Them

Photo: AP

It was recently revealed that the Fiesta Bowl spent thousands of dollars on free trips for politician and other elected officials, some of which may been illegal contributions.Well, they’ve figured out a way to solve that problem: Send them the bill.



Fiesta Bowl lawyers say they will begin seeking reimbursement for lawmaker gifts and benefits that were handed out by since fired, bowl executives.

It’s not clear if the bowl has legal recourse to recover those funds, but since they’re dealing with politicians, embarrassment can be an effective collection tool.

No one in Arizona will want to be know as the guy who took graft from a college football game and wouldn’t pay it back.

