Fiesta Bowl Fined $1 Million, But Will Get To Stay In The BCS

Photo: AP

The BCS has agreed to keep the Fiesta Bowl in its championship rotation, provided they pay a $1 million fee for improper use of bowl by several of it executives. A 30-second TV ad in the BCS championship reportedly run about $800,000 to $900,000.



BCS spokesperson Bill Hancock says the fine isn’t meant to underscore the “serious” nature of the internal report that showed Fiesta Bowl executives using the game as their personal checkbook.

Fiesta Bowl president John Junker was fired in March, for among other things, using bowl money to pay for strip club visits and his own birthday party at Pebble Beach.

