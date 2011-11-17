The Ex-Fiesta Bowl COO Has Been Indicted For Using Bowl Money To Make Political Donations

Photo: AP

Ex-Fiesta Bowl COO Natalie Wisneski has been indicted on federal tax, campaign, and conspiracy charges for allegedly using bowl funds to make political donations.The scandal began last year when Wisneski resigned and the Fiesta Bowl president was fired after an internal investigation revealed that they were essentially using the game as a slush fund.



Bowl executives used thousands of dollars on trips, gifts, and birthday parties.

The most damning charges were that they encouraged employees to make campaign donations to local politicians and then reimbursed those employees with Fiesta Bowl money.

That is also at the centre of the federal investigation.

Don’t Miss: The 16 Most Ridiculous Purchases Made By Corrupt Fiesta Bowl Execs >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.