Fierljeppen is a bizarre Dutch sport where people vault over waterways with a giant pole

This bizarre Dutch sport is called Fierljeppen.

The aim is to sprint towards the pole, then climb up as high as you can, and try to jump off and land on the sand island on the other side of a waterway.

The pole is between 8 and 13 metres and it has a flat plate at the bottom to stop it sinking into the mud.

It is certainly great to watch.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.