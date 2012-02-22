A Knicks Player Obliterated Kris Humphries With A Vicious Dunk Last Night

Linsanity hit its biggest speed bump yet last night when the Knicks lost to the Nets 100-92 at MSG.



But there was one silver lining for Knicks fans — Landry Fields poster-ized Kris Humphries with a thundering dunk in the third quarter.

Humphries actually played really well, grabbing 14 rebounds and winding up Tyson Chandler to the point that he got a technical at a critical point in the game.

But he still got embarrassed on this one:

