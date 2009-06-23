Field Testing The New iPhone's Camera

Noted Web designer Dave Shea took his new iPhone 3GS out for a field test over the weekend.



The shots he came back with impress us into wondering whether Apple’s (AAPL) updated device will cut into Nikon and Canon’s point-and-shoot camera sales in a significant way.

The last iPhone, which carried a much weaker camera, has already cut steeply into Nikon and Canon’s popularity on Flickr.

Click here to see mezzoblue’s iPhone 3GS photos.

Update: An earlier version of this post identified Dave by his Flickr username only. We apologise for the snub.

