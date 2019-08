A team of scientists were observing a field of brittle sea stars off Jarvis Island when they saw something they never expected: one of the brittle stars snatched a squid right out of the water. A member of the team described the scene as a “once in a lifetime” event.

Video courtesy of NOAA.

