New digital bank Fidor decides your interest rate based on Facebook likes

Fidor Fidor CEO Matthias Kröner.

Fidor, the German digital-only bank that launched in the UK today, does things a little differently.

The bank is run more like an app store than a traditional lender, acting as a marketplace where everyone from peer-to-peer lenders to foreign exchange brokers can pitch their services to customers.

CEO Matthias Kröner told Business Insider that the bank will also let customers suggest new features and services.

But perhaps the most innovative thing it does is on interest rates. The Guardian reports that the interest rates on Fidor’s new current account will be linked to the number of Facebook likes of the bank’s page.

Fidor confirmed this in an email to Business Insider. The base interest rate it will offer on its current account, which isn’t linked to a debit card and effectively acts as a saving account, is 0.25%.

But for every 2,000 likes on Facebook the bank gets, the bank will add 0.05% to the interest. 4,000 likes will take it to 0.35% interest, rising to a maximum of 0.5%.

