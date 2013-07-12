The Technical Leader Of Google Glass Is Developing Technology That Would Allow A Dog To Talk To A Human

A team of researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology are trying to develop wearable technology for dogs that would allow them to communicate with humans, Rachel Metz at MIT Tech Review reports.



The project is called FIDO, which stands for “facilitating interactions for dogs with occupations.” It’s being developed by associate professor Melody Jackson, Thad Starner, who is a technical lead/manager on Google Glass, and research scientist Clint Zeagler.

The FIDO project puts a vest and mouthpiece equipped with sensors on a dog. The dog can than then activate the sensors which would send signals to a human wearing a its own wearable computer.

The initial use case is for police officers and disabled people that use dogs.

Bomb sniffing dogs would be able to more effectively communicate what they’re finding to police, says Metz. The dogs would also be able to help disabled people navigate the world more easily.

Down the road, the technology could evolve to let all dogs interact with their owners.

This is obviously in the early stages, but it could be amazing technology if it works out.

Via: iO9

