Check Out The Swanky New W Hotel In The Financial District

The Swanky New W Hotel In The Financial District

Katya Wachtel, Curbed.com
w bed

Photo: Starwood Hotels.com

The new downtown W Hotel opens next month. It’s a swanky,  uber-mod 58-story skyscraper on Washington Street, blocks away from the stock exchange.For hungry bankers, the hotel’s two-level BLT Bar & Grill is already open.

The W New York Downtown is one of seven new hotels opened by Starwood in New York this year, and this is what they have to say about their new FiDi accommodations:

“Power wheel and deal at BLT Bar & Grill, or be seen cozying on the scene at our sleek and chic Living Room Bar & Terrace. Got the boardroom blues? Unleash your inner Gordon Gekko at SWEAT Fitness centre.”

The hotel at 123 Washington Street

The dazzling Hotel entrance in the W's distinctive purple

The outdoor terrace

The bar

The modernist bedroom

The bedroom workspace

The bathroom

Hotel guests get Bliss beauty products

The restaurant

The hotel by day

