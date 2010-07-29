Check Out The Swanky New W Hotel In The Financial District

Photo: Starwood Hotels.com

The new downtown W Hotel opens next month. It’s a swanky, uber-mod 58-story skyscraper on Washington Street, blocks away from the stock exchange.For hungry bankers, the hotel’s two-level BLT Bar & Grill is already open.



The W New York Downtown is one of seven new hotels opened by Starwood in New York this year, and this is what they have to say about their new FiDi accommodations:



“Power wheel and deal at BLT Bar & Grill, or be seen cozying on the scene at our sleek and chic Living Room Bar & Terrace. Got the boardroom blues? Unleash your inner Gordon Gekko at SWEAT Fitness centre.”

