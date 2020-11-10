People are reporting issues accessing their Fidelity, Ameritrade, Vanguard, Merrill, and Charles Schwab accounts

Barbara Smith
Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesA pedestrian walks by a TD Ameritrade office on November 25, 2019 in San Francisco, California.
  • Customers were reporting issues logging into their accounts for Fidelity, Ameritrade, Vanguard, Merrill, and Charles Schwab on Monday morning.
  • Some of the companies have acknowledged the outages on Twitter, but have not given a time as to when the issue will be fixed.
Early Monday morning, customers were reporting issues with logging into personal finance accounts from Fidelity, Ameritrade, Vanguard, Merrill, and Charles Schwab.

DownDetector, a website that tracks website outages, first reported issues around 10 a.m. ET.

For Ameritrade, mobile logins are affected as well.

Some of the companies have acknowledged the outages on social media, although no cause has been confirmed.

As of 11 a.m. ET, the issues have not been resolved.

