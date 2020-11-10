People are reporting issues accessing their Fidelity, Ameritrade, Vanguard, Merrill, and Charles Schwab accounts

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A pedestrian walks by a TD Ameritrade office on November 25, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Customers were reporting issues logging into their accounts for Fidelity, Ameritrade, Vanguard, Merrill, and Charles Schwab on Monday morning.

Some of the companies have acknowledged the outages on Twitter, but have not given a time as to when the issue will be fixed.

Early Monday morning, customers were reporting issues with logging into personal finance accounts from Fidelity, Ameritrade, Vanguard, Merrill, and Charles Schwab.

DownDetector, a website that tracks website outages, first reported issues around 10 a.m. ET.

For Ameritrade, mobile logins are affected as well.

Some of the companies have acknowledged the outages on social media, although no cause has been confirmed.

Due to a technical issue, clients may have difficulty logging in. We're working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Hold times may be longer than usual. Thank you for your patience. — Charles Schwab Corp (@CharlesSchwab) November 9, 2020

We are experiencing high volumes this morning which impacted processing speeds. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and appreciate you being a customer. — Fidelity Investments (@Fidelity) November 9, 2020

We regret that the Mobile apps aren't accessible. In the meantime, our website https://t.co/WiWQCeRNTG and TOS desktop platform are available. We hope to have resolution soon and appreciate your patience. ^ZJ — TD Ameritrade (@TDAmeritrade) November 9, 2020

We’re so sorry for the inconvenience, Seth. We understand that some clients may have experienced difficulty accessing their accounts on our site. Our team is working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Vanguard (@Vanguard_Group) November 9, 2020

As of 11 a.m. ET, the issues have not been resolved.

