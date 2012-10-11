Why Fidelity Helped Push A 91-Year-Old Lady Out Of A Plane

Fidelity Investment is touting itself in a new ad campaign for helping push 91-year-old Marian Barnett out of a plane. Consensually, of course.



“I’ve saved two years to sky jump,” Barnett said in the first spot of Fidelity’s “Saving Stories” series. She tried to convince her husband to go with her — “I said come on Freddy let’s go do it, he said I don’t want to, and I said coward!” – then her daughters, and finally found an appropriate partner in her granddaughter.

“I might be stupid, but I can fall out of an aeroplane,” Barnett said.

Ad agency Firstborn created the spot, in which kids with fake mustaches lip-sync Marian’s life story. It was made by Jeremy Konner, who directs the “Drunk History” videos for Funny or Die — an unusual level of adventurism for a blue-chip financial brand, in a category known for its conservatism.

Watch the spot below.

