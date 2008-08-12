Fidelity Dumps Most Of Its EA Stake – Does It Think Take-Two Deal Won’t Happen?

Fidelity Management has recently sold off 17.7 million shares of Electronic Arts (ERTS), bringing its stake in the company to 1.5%, down from 7%, according to a SEC filing.



It’s an odd time to dump EA — the company put up a pretty bad quarter, but it’s probably going to make another move for Take-Two (TTWO) later this month once the FTC finishes its investigation of the deal.

Maybe Fidelity isn’t holding its breath — It’s also the company that sold off most of its Take-Two shares in March after the video game maker turned down EA’s offer.

