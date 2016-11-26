PHOTO: Fidel Castro, wearing 2 Rolexes, lighting a cigar while visiting the USSR for the first time

Two months after the Kennedy administration barred Americans from any transactions with Cuba, Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev hosted Fidel Castro — who died Friday at the age of 90 — on April 27, 1963, in Castro’s first visit to the USSR.

This photo from Castro’s 40-day visit to the USSR features Khrushchev and a bunch of Soviets smiling while Castro, wearing two Rolex watches, lights up a Cuban cigar in front of a Karl Marx portrait in the Kremlin.

Some blogs have noted that Castro may have worn two Rolexes to easily follow the local time in both Cuba and Moscow.

During his trip, Castro visited multiple Russian cities, factories, and military bases, and he brokered a deal to receive free Soviet military equipment while providing Russia with sugar.

