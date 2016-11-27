Here's how leaders around the world are reacting to Fidel Castro's death

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro died Friday night at the age of 90.

Castro was a monumental and controversial figure in 20th century politics. He seized power from Cuban dictator Fulgencia Batista in 1959 and ruled over Cuba — first as prime minister, and then as president for decades.

Here’s how leaders from around the world are reacting to Castro’s death.

Donald Trump, president-elect of the US

“Today, the world marks the passing of a brutal dictator who oppressed his own people for nearly six decades. Fidel Castro’s legacy is one of firing squads, theft, unimaginable suffering, poverty and the denial of fundamental human rights.”

Barack Obama, president of the US

At this time of Fidel Castro’s passing, we extend a hand of friendship to the Cuban people. We know that this moment fills Cubans — in Cuba and in the United States — with powerful emotions, recalling the countless ways in which Fidel Castro altered the course of individual lives, families, and of the Cuban nation. History will record and judge the enormous impact of this singular figure on the people and world around him.

John Kerry, US secretary of state

“We extend our condolences to the Cuban people today as they mourn the passing of Fidel Castro. Over more than half a century, he played an outsized role in their lives, and he influenced the direction of regional, even global affairs.”

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada

“Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and orator, Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation.”

Jimmy Carter, former US president

“Rosalynn and I share our sympathies with the Castro family and the Cuban people on the death of Fidel Castro.”

Michael D. Higgins, president of Ireland

“Fidel Castro will be remembered as a giant among global leaders whose view was not only one of freedom for his people but for all of the oppressed and excluded peoples on the planet.”

Xi Jinping, president of China

“With his death, the Chinese people have lost a close comrade and a sincere friend. His glorious image and great achievements will be recorded in history forever.”

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK’s Labour Party

“Fidel Castro’s death marks the passing of a huge figure of modern history, national independence and 20th century socialism.”

Narendra Modi, prime minister of India:

“Fidel Castro was one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century. India mourns the loss of a great friend.”

Ted Cruz, US senator from Texas

“Fidel Castro’s death cannot bring back his thousands of victims, nor can it bring comfort to their families. Today we remember them and honour the brave souls who fought the lonely fight against the brutal Communist dictatorship he imposed on Cuba.”

Vladimir Putin, Russian president

“Fidel Castro was a sincere and reliable friend of Russia. He made an enormous contribution to the formation and development of Russian-Cuban relations, close strategic cooperation in all fields.”

Marco Rubio, US senator from Florida

“Sadly, Fidel Castro’s death does not mean freedom for the Cuban people or justice for the democratic activists, religious leaders, and political opponents he and his brother have jailed and persecuted.”

“I express my sentiments of sorrow to Your Excellency [Raul Castro] and other family members of the deceased dignitary, as well as to the people of this beloved nation. At the same time, I offer prayers to the Lord for his rest and I entrust the whole Cuban people to the maternal intercession of our Lady of the Charity of El Cobre, patroness of that country.”

Enrique Peña Nieto, president of Mexico

“Fidel Castro was a friend of Mexico, promoting bilateral relations based on respect, dialogue and solidarity.”

