Here's what Fidel Castro's business card looks like

Fidel Castro and the Cuban government hosted American food companies in September, 2002 at the US Food & Agribusiness Exhibition — the first food trade fair of its kind in the long-forbidden market.

Nearly 300 US business organisations gathered at the Havana Convention Palace — travelling under a special Treasury Department licence reluctantly issued by the Bush administration — to showcase their products, many of which were unavailable to the Cuban people since before the four-decade-long embargo.

Every attendee received the infamous revolutionary leaders’ business card which reads (from top to bottom): Republic of Cuba, Fidel Castro Ruz, President of the Council of State and Government.

The Cuban Coat of Arms is embossed on the top left corner of the card.

This card belongs to Kenneth Berger (full disclosure: he’s my dad), who travelled to the exhibition as an Executive Vice President of Copenhagen Tankers (now called Nordic Tankers), a worldwide liquid cargo shipping company that attended the trade fair to discuss the transport of soybean oil.

