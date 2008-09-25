Fickle American Voters Start To Doubt Palin*

UPDATE: Earlier we said John McCain insists on running for president. That’s not true.



In spite of the economic meltdown John McCain and Barack Obama insist on running for president. At this point, we’d have to say this financial implosion hasn’t really helped either candidate all that much.

It probably helps Obama, because some voters were beginning to forget how rough the past 7 years have been. This crisis is a rather jarring reminder. On the other hand, the trillion dollar bailout is forcing him to rethink some of his more ambitious spending plans.

The one person it appears to be hurting the most is Sarah Palin. The moose slaying darling of the conservative set’s popularity is on the wane according to the Wall Street Journal.

Asked, “Do you feel that Sarah Palin is qualified to be president if the need arises, or is she not qualified to be president?” 49% of all respondents said the Alaska governor is not qualified while 40% said she is.

