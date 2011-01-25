It's Really Easy To See Why People Get Obsessed With The Fibonacci Sequence

A certain group of traders is obsessed with the Fibonacci sequence — you know, the one that goes 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13 — with each number representing the sum of the previous two.



It exists in nature all over the place, and some see the pattern existing in markets, too.

If you don’t get the whole Fibonacci obsession, just watch this video (via CafeHayek and Walter Olson) and you’ll start to get it.

