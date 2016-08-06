Here's why Google sees a huge opportunity to bring super-fast internet access to you

Google’s parent company Alphabet has an audacious plan to bring super-fast fibre-based internet access to a lot more of the United States.

And there’s certainly room for improvement.

As this chart from Statista shows, the U.S. lags way behind most other developed countries when it comes to fibre broadband. Part of the problem is simply that the U.S. is much geographically larger and more spread out than any of these countries, which creates logistical challenges when it comes to running fibre to every home. But Alphabet’s Access and Energy group also believes that the cable and telco companies who dominate internet access today have no particular incentive to build fibre out any faster, as most Americans have been stuck with one or two local providers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.