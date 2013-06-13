Most brands want as many Twitter followers as possible … but not the Fiat 500 Abarth in Germany. Here’s what you get if you try to follow the car :



It’s “too fast to follow,” get it? OK, so it’s a lame joke.

But there’s a certain satisfaction in seeing a global brand with only two followers — company insiders, presumably — following zero other people.

