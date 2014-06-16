Fiat's New Ad Features Horse Heads And Robots, And It's Made Entirely Out Of GIFs [THE BRIEF]

Fiat released a creative new campaign made entirely out of GIFs. Some of the featured GIFs include cartoon horses shooting out of a Fiat as people in horse heads dance around the car and a cat trying to catch a speeding car on a TV screen. Ad Age reports that the GIFs were originally intended for the company’s Tumblr page, but Chrysler CMO Oliver Francois says he thought they were, “Crazy weird. Crazy fun. Crazy cheap to produce as well.”

The New York Times reports that Univision, the Spanish-language broadcaster, has discussed the possible sale of the company with a few media companies. At this point, prospective buyers include CBS, Time Warner, and Viacom.

Adweek reports that Mondelez International, the company that manages brands like Oreo and Chip Ahoy, will spend 50% of its ad dollars on video by 2016. Mondelez’s associate director for global media and consumer engagement Ivelisse Roche says, “We are focusing on a more screen-agnostic approach and moving away from a traditional media focus on consumers in the living room.”

Netflix has rolled out a new logo that is a lot cleaner and simpler than the old one.

Ad Age looks at Adobe’s first network TV commercial in 10 years created by agency Goodby Silverstein and Partners.

Dockers launched a new campaign just in time for Father’s Day about the epidemic of what they call dad pants. The humorous #StopDadPants campaign features San Francisco 49 coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife Sarah.

The shortlists for some of the Cannes Lions categories were released. Winners will be announced starting on Tuesday.

Georgia-Pacific has hired four new agencies to take over products including Brawny, Dixie, and Angel Soft. The four agencies are Droga5, Deutsch LA, The Marting Agency, and Cutwater.

