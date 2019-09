Fiat is bringing the new 500L to the British market in the spring. To promote the “fun and functional car for families,” which has room for five, Fiat UK created “The Motherhood,” featuring a rapping mother of three.



It’s catchy, amusing, and a bit inappropriate (with references to thongs and orgasms). Check it out:



