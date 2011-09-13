In Case You Missed Jennifer Lopez's Ad For Fiat Last Night

Chrysler is promoting its 2012 Fiat 500 Cabrio with an ad starring Jennifer Lopez, which aired during Monday Night Football. As part of the deal, the singer is featuring the Fiat 500 in her new music video, “Papi.”



The partnership is good for both parties — but even better for Chrysler, which is trying to revive its brand and bring the Italian car to the U.S.

If the video isn’t appearing, you can also view it here on YouTube.

