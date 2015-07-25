Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.4 million vehicles after hackers were able to remotely shut off a Jeep in the middle of traffic

Chrysler Fiat is recalling 1.4 million of its vehicles due to a security flaw in its entertainment system, CNBC reports.

Affected cars include Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler.

This follows a bombshell report from Wired published earlier this week, which showcased two hackers remotely causing a Jeep’s engine to shut off while it was driving in traffic. The hackers did this over 10 miles away, using only an internet connection.

The story highlighted that internet-connected cars are highly vulnerable to external attacks. If a hacker is able to connect to the entertainment system, it seems he or she is also able to wreak havoc with the car’s vital functions.

Fiat Chrysler wrote in a press release, as quoted by CNBC, “FCA US has established a dedicated System Quality Engineering team focused on identifying and implementing best practices for software development and integration.”

Business Insider reached out to Chrysler Fiat for comment. We will update the post once we hear back.

