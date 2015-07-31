Fiat Chrysler is making a move

Thomson Reuters Sergio Marchionne is happy.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday, and the company beat expectations.

FCA reports in Euros because it’s corporate headquarters is in London, but the stock trades on the NYSE. Converted to USD, the company made $US0.21 a share, surpassing an analyst expectation of $US0.19. Globally, FCA made $US364 million.

In the US, FCA doubled its quarterly profits year-over-year, to $US1.4 billion from $US650 million, the Detroit Free Press reported. The Jeep brand was up 19% in the quarter in the US, which FCA said was the brand’s best-ever performance.

Worldwide, FCA is guiding higher for the rest of the year: CEO Sergio Marchionne said that $US4.9 billion is the company’s expectation. Shares were trading up 4.5% on Thursday, to $US15.

NOW WATCH: The best game of the year is about to get much bigger



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.