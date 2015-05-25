Fiat Chrysler claims its former Australian CEO misused millions of dollars in company money

Former Fiat Chrysler Australia CEO Clyde Campbell is being accused of misusing millions of dollars of company funds in Federal Court action brought by his former employer.

Fiat Chrysler Australia has lodged documents with the federal court alleging a range of inappropriate uses of company funds by Campbell while he was in the top job.

The allegations are listed on Mumbrella, including one, which states Campbell allegedly spent in excess of $500,000 on a “mobile outdoor floating billboard” to buy a 40-foot boat. It’s also alleged that money went towards purchasing a plane.

Campbell’s lawyer Sam Bond told Fairfax Media the allegations were “scandalous”.

Business Insider has requested comment from both Campbell’s legal representation Sam Bond, and Fiat Chrysler’s lawyers. We’ll let you know if we hear anything back. The matter is due before Victoria’s Federal Court for an interlocutory hearing on May 27.

There’s more here.

