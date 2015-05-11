FIAT CEO: Apple is planning an 'intervention' in the automotive industry

Here’s yet another piece of evidence that Apple is covertly developing an electric car: According to the CEO of Fiat Chrysler, Apple chief CEO Tim Cook is “interested in Apple’s intervention in the car.”

First reported by Reuters, Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne recently visited California — and while there he met with Tesla, Google, and Apple.

Just the fact that Marchionne met with Apple is significant — Tesla is primarily a automotive business, and Google makes no secret of its self-driving car ambitions. But Apple is tight-lipped over any future plans to move into the automotive space.

Despite this secrecy, there has been a slew of leaks in recent months about “Project Titan,” a secretive internal Apple unit that allegedly has hundreds of employees working to develop an electric car. And now, the CEO of the seventh-largest car company in the world is meeting with Apple. Reuters is sparse on details on what Cook and Marchionne discussed, reporting only:

With regard to Apple’s Cook, he said: “He’s interested in Apple’s intervention in the car, that’s his role.” Marchionne was not more specific about Apple.

Here’s some of the other evidence for Apple’s rumoured electric car:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.