Fiat Ad Has Small Man Diving Into Wife's Cleavage

In what appears to be cross-promotion between Fiat and an Argentinian plastic surgeon, the car company has released an Alice in Wonderland-like ad in which a man shrinks so that he can swan dive into his wife’s cleavage. (Via BuzzFeed)



The narrative: A man loves natural breasts, but is still pleased to learn that his wife is getting a boob job … which is actually what the ad is called.

The car tie-in: They are sitting in a Fiat when they have the conversation. And the tag line reads, “The car for the best time of your life.” Good work Leo Burnett, Argentina.

Fiat also made a sexual Super Bowl spot.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

