This Fiat 500 Was Created With 13 Naked Models And Body Paint [The Brief]

This ad for the Fiat 500 Abarth



has been created entirely by naked models wearing only body paint. It’s a great idea but not an original one. See our gallery of body-painted models posing as motorbikes here, and a recent Australian road safety ad here. The agency was The Richards Group. See a video of it here.

MDC Partners has tapped ex-Harrah’s & Caesars Entertainment CMO David Norton to lead analytics and consumer insights.

Ari Emanuel’s William Morris endeavour has bought a 49% stake in Droga5.

Two Obama campaign managers, Larry Grisolano and Jeff Link of the Analytics Media Group, say they’re being inundated with requests for the expertise from the automotive, insurance, and movie industries.

Johnnie Walker has resurrected the long-dead Bruce Lee, in CGI form, to star in a Hong Kong commercial. Predictably, not everyone is happy about it.

Everyone is watching this creepy old Baby Laugh-A-Lot ad today.

Arbitrage, explained. Eric Picard, CEO of Rare Crowds, spells it out for the newbie.

Meet the 10 worst people in digital media, courtesy of Digiday.

Seven agencies are pitching the E-Trade account after Grey resigned the business.

