Fiat 500 Gets A Stylish Makeover From Gucci

Photo: Fiat

Italian fashion house Gucci has given the Fiat 500 a fitting makeover. The new edition has a retro touch to it. Targeted at girls who have everything, the car is set to hit the streets of New York during fashion week.We told you when Gucci unveiled the retro design for the Fiat 500.



Now the car is ready to hit the streets. The Fiat 500 will feature the Gucci green and red stripe on the side and the wheels have the interlocking G symbol.

There also is a soft top version wherein the Gucci stripes will go down the middle of the roof. This one truly will be a fashionista’s car, as it comes with a two-tone ivory and white hand-stitched steering wheel. The price for the limited edition Fiat 500 is not known as yet, but the price for the standard ones start at $15,500 (approx Rs. 7 lakh).

The stylish, limited edition cars are sure to turn heads. This is not the first time however that a car is getting a style makeover. Checkout the monogrammed Mini Cooper and the Victoria Beckham limited edition Range Rover Evoque.

This post originally appeared on Luxpresso.

