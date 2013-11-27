FHFA Home Prices Come In Just Shy Of Expectations

The FHFA home price index

rose 0.3% in September, slightly missing expectations of 0.4%.

Last month’s print was revised up from 0.3% to 0.4%.

The index was up 2.00% quarter-over-quarter in Q3, meeting analyst expectations but down from the prior reading of 2.10%.

“Overall, the housing market experienced another strong quarter, but price appreciation in the latter part of the quarter was relatively subdued,” FHFA Principal Economist Andrew Leventis said in a statement.

The index is calculated using home sales price information from mortgages sold to or guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Some economists have expected home prices to cool off during the second half of the year.

Case-Shiller home prices for September also came out this morning, climbing 13.29% year-over-year and beating expectations.

Here’s the full press release:

And here’s a chart of index.

