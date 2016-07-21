Here come home prices...

The latest reading for the FHFA House Price Index will cross the wires at 9 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that home prices rose 0.4% month-over-month in May, according to the Bloomberg consensus.

Last month’s released showed that home prices ticked up by 0.2% in April, below economists’ expectations.

Refresh this page for updates at 9 a.m. ET.

