Here come home prices...

The latest reading for the FHFA House Price Index will cross the wires at 9 a.m. ET.
Economists expect that home prices rose 0.4% month-over-month in May, according to the Bloomberg consensus.
Last month’s released showed that home prices ticked up by 0.2% in April, below economists’ expectations.
Refresh this page for updates at 9 a.m. ET.
