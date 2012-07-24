The FHFA House Price Index RISES 0.8% Beating Expectations

Photo: Randy Son Of Robert, Flickr

Headline: The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) home price index climbed 0.8 per cent in May, beating expectations.Last month’s reading was revised down to 0.7 per cent.



Expectations: The FHFA”s house price index is expected to rise 0.3 per cent month-over-month.

The FHFA’s House Price Index (HPI) is calculated using purchase prices of houses with mortgages that have been sold to or guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

Analysis: Home prices in the west south central region of the country were down the most at 1 per cent. While home prices in the pacific were up the most rising 1.7 per cent.

Here’s a look at the FHFA HPI chart from December 2010 – May 2012:

Photo: FHFA

