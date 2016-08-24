Here come FHFA home prices ...

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will release data on national home price values during June at 9 a.m. ET

Economists estimate that house prices rose 0.3% during that month, according to Bloomberg.

Because monthly housing data are volatile, the 0.2% gain reported for June could be revised in the forthcoming report.

The economic calendar this week is full of housing data. On Tuesday, the Census Bureau said new home sales rose in July to a seven-year high.

Later on Wednesday, we’ll get data on existing home sales.

More to come …

