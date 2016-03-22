FHFA home prices rise as expected

The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s house price index came in at 0.5% for January, matching expectations.
That was also the print for December, just revised upwards from 0.4%.
Year-on-year, house prices rose 6%.
Several other indicators have shown that home prices continue to rise amid shrinking inventories and rising demand. The FHFA noted that prices across all nine census divisions were higher year-over-year.
