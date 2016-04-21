Home prices rise as expected in February

Akin Oyedele

The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s house price index rose 0.4% for February, in line with expectations.

Compared to the same month last year, house prices were up 5.6%. “The index levels since October 2015 have exceeded the prior peak level from March 2007,” noted the FHFA in its release.

The print for January was revised down to 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis, from 0.5%. In the prior report, the FHFA noted that prices across all nine census divisions were higher year-on-year.

Tight inventories with strong demand is helping to drive prices higher.

Screen Shot 2016 04 21 at 9.04.25 AMFHFA

Refresh this page for updates.

NOW WATCH: Here’s why airlines ask you to raise the window shades for takeoffs and landings

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.