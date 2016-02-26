Here come FHFA home prices ...

At 9 a.m. ET, the Federal Housing Finance Agency will publish data on home prices during December.
According to Bloomberg, economists estimate that prices rose 0.5%, the same as the prior month.
The S&P/Case-Shiller index released Wednesday showed a 0.8% increase in December.
We’ll have the latest once the data cross.
