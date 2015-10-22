Home prices rose less than expected in August

Home prices rose 0.3% in August, less than expected, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)

Economists had estimated a month-on-month increase of 0.5% for August, compared to 0.5% (revised from 0.6%) in the prior period.

Deustche Bank’s Joe LaVorgna noted that FHFA home prices have risen every month since December 2013.

Here’s the latest chart of the house price index:

And here are price changes broken down by region:

