Home prices rose less than expected in August

Akin Oyedele

Home prices rose 0.3% in August, less than expected, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)

Economists had estimated a month-on-month increase of 0.5% for August, compared to 0.5% (revised from 0.6%) in the prior period.

Deustche Bank’s Joe LaVorgna noted that FHFA home prices have risen every month since December 2013.

Here’s the latest chart of the house price index:

Screen Shot 2015 10 22 at 9.06.44 AMFHFA

And here are price changes broken down by region:

Screen Shot 2015 10 22 at 9.09.56 AMFHFA

