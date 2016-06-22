Here come home prices ...

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will release data on home prices for April at 9 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that home prices rose 0.6% month-on-month, down from 0.7% in March, according to Bloomberg.

The prior report showed that prices rose for a 19th straight quarter in Q1, although the pace of appreciation is slowing. During March, the largest gains were recorded in the Pacific region which includes California and Oregon.

We’ll have the latest data at the top of the hour, so refresh this page for updates.

