Here come home prices ...

Myles Udland

The FHFA’s July home price index is set for release at the bottom of the hour.

Expectations are for the report to show prices rose 0.4% in July, more than the 0.2% increase seen in June.

This report is quite a lagging indicator and won’t reflect really any of the anxiety we’ve seen in markets over the last few weeks, and so will be sort of a final reading on where the economy and housing market stood back in the heart of the summer.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

NOW WATCH: People in Portland, Oregon are going crazy over these tiny houses

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.