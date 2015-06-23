Home prices rise less than expected

Home prices rose 0.3% in April according to the latest report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Expectations were for the reading to show home prices rose 0.5% in April, up from a 0.3% increase in March.
The index is now 2.3% below its March 2007 peak and is around the same level as it was in February 2006.
Over the prior year, home prices rose 5.3% in April.
From the FHFA, here’s the latest chart showing the bounceback in the index following the bursting of the housing bubble.
