Here come home prices ...

The latest report on home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency is due at the top of the hour.

Economists estimate the report will show that home prices rose 0.4% in May month-over-month, following a 0.3% rise in the previous period, according to Bloomberg.

Existing home sales numbers are also expected this morning.

We’ll be back with the details once they cross.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.