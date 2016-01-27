Home prices rise in-line with expectations in November

Home prices rose as expected in November according to the latest reading from the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Prices rose 0.5% in November, right in-line with expectations for prices to rise 0.5% over the prior month.
This was also in-line with the increase seen in October.
This report was also released alongside the Case-Shiller home price index, which showed prices rose more-than-expected in November.
More to come …
