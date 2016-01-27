Home prices rise in-line with expectations in November

Home prices rose as expected in November according to the latest reading from the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Prices rose 0.5% in November, right in-line with expectations for prices to rise 0.5% over the prior month.

This was also in-line with the increase seen in October.

This report was also released alongside the Case-Shiller home price index, which showed prices rose more-than-expected in November.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: What to do with your hands during a job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.